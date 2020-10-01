Recordati SpA (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Update

Recordati SpA (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,100 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 414,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

RCDTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Recordati from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Recordati from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of Recordati stock remained flat at $$53.27 during trading hours on Thursday. Recordati has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.47.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, medical devices, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infectives, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related products, immune-suppressants, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, and radio contrast agent, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

