Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.24) to GBX 7,100 ($92.77) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($108.45) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.37) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.24) to GBX 7,000 ($91.47) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,661.39 ($100.11).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 7,560 ($98.78) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,478.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,035.02. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 billion and a PE ratio of -19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.03).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently -38.10%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

