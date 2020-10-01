Raymond James Reaffirms Buy Rating for Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

VBTX has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Veritex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Veritex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $17.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Veritex has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.87.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cara Mcdaniel purchased 1,900 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $33,516.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $33,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ned N. Fleming III acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,813 shares of company stock worth $118,383 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Veritex by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Veritex by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

