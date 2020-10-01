Ravencoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.29 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $102.54 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and IDCM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00259326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00041338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00093750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.89 or 0.01614513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001395 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009195 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,158,890,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, QBTC, IDCM, Cryptohub, Bittrex, Graviex, Nanex, TradeOgre and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

