RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Purchases $14,350.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Wendye Robbins acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $14,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wendye Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, September 24th, Wendye Robbins purchased 200 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $5,600.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Wendye Robbins acquired 900 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $20,223.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Wendye Robbins bought 2,600 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $67,626.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.24. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,626,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,357,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 814.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 480,509 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $5,685,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,498,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.