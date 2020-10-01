RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RANJY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of RANJY stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $26.29. 3,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,190. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

