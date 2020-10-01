Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Radius Gold Inc (CVE:RDU) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.28. Radius Gold shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 25.48, a current ratio of 25.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 million and a P/E ratio of -9.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24.

Radius Gold Company Profile (CVE:RDU)

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Latin America. It explores for gold and silver. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bald Peak Property that consists of 151 unpatented mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada, as well as 1 mineral prospecting license in Mono County, California; and land holdings that consist of 34 concessions covering an area of 228,264 hectares in southeast Guatemala.

