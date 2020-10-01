Qubitica Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,265.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Qubitica token can currently be bought for about $10.30 or 0.00094588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $8.33 million and approximately $7,265.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009252 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00078854 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001202 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042156 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000404 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008099 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica (QBIT) is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net

Buying and Selling Qubitica

Qubitica can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

