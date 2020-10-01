Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) Insider Acquires C$56,263.89 in Stock

Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 30,700 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,263.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$107,579.49.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quarterhill alerts:

On Friday, September 25th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 31,100 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,445.08.

On Monday, September 21st, Quarterhill Inc. bought 3,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,514.90.

On Friday, September 18th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 50,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,815.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 39,500 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,680.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 22,500 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,085.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 38,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,836.40.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 42,600 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,208.24.

On Friday, September 4th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 32,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,790.40.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 43,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,292.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 32,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,309.15.

QTRH opened at C$1.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $209.12 million and a PE ratio of 8.65. Quarterhill Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$2.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QTRH shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.47 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cormark cut their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.