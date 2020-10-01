QuarkChain (QKC) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $24.43, $24.68 and $51.55. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $12.13 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00043558 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $592.30 or 0.05439253 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00058196 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00032940 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,226,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,146,146,300 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $33.94, $10.39, $18.94, $51.55, $5.60, $7.50, $32.15, $50.98, $24.68, $13.77 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

