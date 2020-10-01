QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Citigroup

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $108.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on QCOM. Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.84.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $117.68 on Monday. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $123.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,110 shares of company stock worth $20,931,609 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

