Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Lifted to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $59.32 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QGEN. Warburg Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qiagen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.09.

QGEN stock opened at $52.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,742.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.80 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,602,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,856,000 after buying an additional 1,775,235 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 24,274.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,495,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,769,000 after buying an additional 2,485,007 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,360,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,624,000 after buying an additional 436,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,532,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,152,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,135,000 after buying an additional 78,153 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

