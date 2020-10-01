Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Parkland Fuel Corp Lifted by Analyst (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkland Fuel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $48.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PKI. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

TSE:PKI opened at C$35.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.73. Parkland Fuel has a 52 week low of C$17.57 and a 52 week high of C$49.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C$0.53. The firm had revenue of C$2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.49 billion.

In other Parkland Fuel news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.39, for a total value of C$651,692.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,070 shares in the company, valued at C$21,568,416.95.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

