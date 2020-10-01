Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) VP Sells $11,000.00 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rose M. Chernick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $22,000.00.

NYSE PEG opened at $54.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,210,000 after buying an additional 6,933,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,456,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,880 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 299.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,300,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,943 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,965.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,724 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,103,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,117,000 after buying an additional 2,169,391 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PEG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

