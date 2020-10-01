Proton Token (PTT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Proton Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Proton Token has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. Proton Token has a market cap of $269,096.99 and $95,230.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Proton Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00043118 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $588.99 or 0.05409226 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009198 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00058259 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00032705 BTC.

About Proton Token

Proton Token is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.