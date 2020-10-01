ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) Share Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.60

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and traded as high as $15.10. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 223,462 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate by 814.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 15,353 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

