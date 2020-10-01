PRIZM (PZM) Achieves Market Cap of $15.60 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $15.60 million and approximately $303,772.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,888.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.36 or 0.02124771 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001249 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00619304 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002256 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009206 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,174,601,548 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

