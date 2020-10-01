Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precigen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Get Precigen alerts:

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $603.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. Precigen has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.28.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 321.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Randal J. Kirk purchased 808,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $3,638,331.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 7,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $39,985.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,640.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,354 shares of company stock valued at $140,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Precigen in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Precigen by 115.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.