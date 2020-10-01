PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRDSY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded PRADA S P A/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PRADA S P A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PRADA S P A/ADR from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded PRADA S P A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of PRDSY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.99. 1,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,717. PRADA S P A/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, sells, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

