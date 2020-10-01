PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Receives $105.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $101.44 on Monday. PRA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $113.32. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.34.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.12 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $140,328.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $624,790.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,649.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,489 shares of company stock worth $976,228 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 753.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 406.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

