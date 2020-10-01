PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PQ Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PQ Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Shares of PQG stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78. PQ Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.84.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). PQ Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $359.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.56 million. Analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PQG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 74.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PQ Group by 110.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PQ Group during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PQ Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PQ Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

