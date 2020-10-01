Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLUG. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.88.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $13.41 on Monday. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 64,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $571,756.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,397,755 shares of company stock valued at $26,419,208 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.