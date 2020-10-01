Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Playfair Mining Ltd (CVE:PLY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.15. Playfair Mining shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $2.82 million and a PE ratio of -37.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07.

Playfair Mining Company Profile (CVE:PLY)

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. The company explores for tungsten and gold. It holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in Ox Mountain Gold property located in County Sligo, Ireland.

