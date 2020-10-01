Piper Sandler Trims Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Target Price to $13.50

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $15.50 to $13.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

CLBK opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.23. Columbia Financial has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.10 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 15.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Columbia Financial news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $46,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,811,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,147,000 after acquiring an additional 379,721 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 164.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 116,142 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,158,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 35.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 297,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 78,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 55,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

