Piper Sandler Trims Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Target Price to $27.00

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $24.87 on Monday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $60.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 181,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter valued at about $587,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

