Piper Sandler Lowers German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Price Target to $29.00

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.85% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for German American Bancorp.’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GABC. BidaskClub upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. German American Bancorp. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Get German American Bancorp. alerts:

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. German American Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $719.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.81.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that German American Bancorp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other German American Bancorp. news, Director U Butch Klem bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,490.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,834 shares of company stock worth $51,479. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in German American Bancorp. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,246,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,216,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 10.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,122,000 after acquiring an additional 68,230 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 682,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after acquiring an additional 40,842 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.