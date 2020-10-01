Piper Sandler Lowers First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Price Target to $14.00

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FMBI. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Sunday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

FMBI opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $178.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.80 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 19.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

