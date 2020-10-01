Piper Sandler Increases Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $160.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

SWKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Charter Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.12.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.59 and its 200-day moving average is $120.46. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $154.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,082.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,521.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $891,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,785 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.