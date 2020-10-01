Piper Sandler Cuts Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Price Target to $9.00

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.79.

VLY opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $327.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 840.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 370.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

