Piper Sandler Cuts People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target to $12.50

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $13.50 to $12.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.56.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in People’s United Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

