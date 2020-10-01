Piper Sandler Cuts New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target to $10.50

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $110,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $114,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.