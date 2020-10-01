Piper Sandler Cuts Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Price Target to $9.00

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KRNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Kearny Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $645.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.66. Kearny Financial has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.45 million. Analysts forecast that Kearny Financial will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director John F. Mcgovern purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $128,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 37.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,249 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 16,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,236 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth about $2,082,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

