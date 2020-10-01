Piper Sandler Cuts Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Price Target to $58.00

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $52.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.16. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $87.11.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

In related news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $135,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $835,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 23.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

