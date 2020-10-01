Piper Sandler Cuts First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Price Target to $18.00

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FLIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First of Long Island from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $14.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $353.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 10.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 181,152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 4,842.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 139,303 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

