Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.24

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.24 and last traded at $42.61, with a volume of 373554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.51.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised Pinterest from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $44.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 7,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $283,217.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $398,509.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,177,470 shares of company stock worth $148,988,679.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Capital International Investors grew its position in Pinterest by 375.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,500,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469,357 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1,155.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,465,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030,538 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,499,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Pinterest by 88.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,978,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,132 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

