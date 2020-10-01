PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Update

PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,300 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the August 31st total of 416,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNGAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered PING AN INS GRP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised PING AN INS GRP/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

PNGAY stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $20.76. 194,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,133. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. PING AN INS GRP/S has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $25.91.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides various financial products and services focusing on insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

