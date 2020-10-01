Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives $91.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.42.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $74.99 on Monday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.42.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,389,000 after buying an additional 17,583,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,459,000 after purchasing an additional 661,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,812,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,228 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

