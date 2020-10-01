Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 209,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 228.7 days.

OTCMKTS TGSNF opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06. Pgs Asa has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $30.85.

About Pgs Asa

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscientific data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multi-beam data.

