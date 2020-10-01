Petroteq Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Update

Petroteq Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the August 31st total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 784,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PQEFF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 215,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.18. Petroteq Energy has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

