Petroteq Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020 // Comments off

Petroteq Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the August 31st total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 784,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PQEFF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 215,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.18. Petroteq Energy has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.