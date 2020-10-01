Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the August 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 175.0 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Petrofac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCF remained flat at $$1.77 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

