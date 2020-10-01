PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.37. PepsiCo also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.50-5.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.69.

PepsiCo stock opened at $138.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.44 and a 200-day moving average of $132.29.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

