Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Rating Increased to Buy at BofA Securities

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.50. BofA Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PEB. TheStreet downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

PEB stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.68. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 12,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $275,174.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,023,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,548,000 after purchasing an additional 358,723 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth about $69,468,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 130,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,291,000 after purchasing an additional 306,293 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

