PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PDLI. TheStreet raised PDL BioPharma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

NASDAQ:PDLI opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a market cap of $359.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 13.68. PDL BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.86.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDL BioPharma will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDLI. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $13,818,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,850,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 540.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,452,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 1,226,141 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.