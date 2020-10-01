Paul A. Pittman Purchases 2,000 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) Stock

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $13,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,463,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,871.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.63. Farmland Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 9.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 28.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Farmland Partners by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

