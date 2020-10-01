Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Passage Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.86.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $32.69 on Monday. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.28). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Passage Bio

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer.

