Particl Price Tops $0.48 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00004443 BTC on exchanges. Particl has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $16,288.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Particl has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001484 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000079 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,695,817 coins and its circulating supply is 9,563,586 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

