Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Receives $25.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on PKOH. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 8.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 21.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 48,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKOH opened at $16.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $202.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.68. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.43 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.