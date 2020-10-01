Pamp Network Hits Market Cap of $1.39 Million (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $572,207.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pamp Network has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pamp Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00005248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00043558 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.30 or 0.05439253 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00058196 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00032940 BTC.

Pamp Network Token Profile

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a token. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network

Pamp Network Token Trading

Pamp Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

