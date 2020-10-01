OTCMKTS:PTOTF (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Short Interest Update

OTCMKTS:PTOTF (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,500 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 425,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS PTOTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 40,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,303. OTCMKTS:PTOTF has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57.

OTCMKTS:PTOTF Company Profile

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization threat detection solutions worldwide. The company's products include PATSCAN Video Recognition Software, a threat detection video surveillance solution, which helps security personnel to detect weapons, public disturbances, and suspicious behavior; and PATSCAN Targeted Magnetic Signature identification system, a unique passive sensor array to detect concealed weapons on people and in bags.

