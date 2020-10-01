Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DOGEF opened at $140.15 on Thursday. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $145.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.05.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

